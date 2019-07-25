Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Shaw. View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Send Flowers Obituary

John Nolyn Shaw, age 94, of Rosepine, LA, passed away in his home on July 21, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born on Friday, October 10, 1924, in Homer, Louisiana to Simmie Gill and Effie Mae Shaw. He attended school there and upon graduation joined the US Army. He proudly served in World Wall II in the European Theater.

Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Marion Love McKellar and began a marriage of 73 years on June 29, 1946. That union produced 4 children, John Gill, Ronnie Lanrick, Kathleen Louise and Marynm Elizabeth.

He began his work career with Magnolia Oil at a service station, and through hard work and intelligence worked his way up. Over a decorated 38-year career he advanced to a Regional Sales manager for all the Western Region for Mobil Oil. He was rightfully proud of his career accomplishments but most of all the many friends and colleagues he made along the way. He was responsible for seminars to train new employees the skills they would need to be successful in sales. This would lead to his employment with B.P. Oil, where as their Technical Advisor, he led the effort to establish their Marketing Division in the United States.

John Nolyn was more than a career man. He loved his family and the times they spent together. The family always enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, and spent many happy hours on the bayou. John Nolyn and Marion relocated to Rosepine after retirement to return to their country lifestyle. They spent the next 25 years building a cattle business. At one time, they were managing a herd of over 100 head on more than 200 acres, - with very little help. He was an independent, competent man and determined to do it himself.

John Nolyn is survived by his wife of 73 years, Marion; daughter, Marynm Shaw Martin (Herb) of Edmond, OK; their children Sallie Sells (Josh), Samuel Martin (Chelsea), Wade Martin (Anna). Daughter-in-law, Phylis Shaw of Gulfport, MS; children, Amy Lewis (Shannon), Lisa Killebrew (John), and Matthew Shaw; and twelve great grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Marynm Shaw Bassett; and his children, Gill, Ronnie, and Kathleen; and great grandson, Matthew Gill Shaw, Jr.

We will always remember him for his famous saying: "IT ONLY HAPPENS IF YOU MAKE IT HAPPEN".

Paw Paw always did it "His Way".

Serving as pallbearers are Sam Martin, Wade Martin, Shannon Lewis, John Killebrew, Josh Sells, and Matthew Shaw.

Visitation will begin Monday, July 29, 2019, from 9:00 AM until Funeral Service begins at 10:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Interment will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Leesville, LA.

In lieu of flowers the family request you make a donation to your church or charity.

