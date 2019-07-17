Jonas Schmidt, 90, of DeRidder, LA, entered into rest on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home in DeRidder, LA. Jonas, the son of Sam T. an Alice (Koehn) Schmidt was born on October 16, 1928, in Cimarron, Kansas
Visitation will begin Thursday, July 18, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Highland Mennonite Church in DeRidder, LA. Services will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM, Highland Mennonite Church in DeRidder, LA. Interment will follow at Highland Mennonite Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Dad took special interest in making pecan and pumpkin pies. He also enjoyed making peanut brittle, buying peanuts in bulk and syrup by the gallon.
Left to cherish his memory are children, Maxine, and husband, Russell Smith of Star City, AR, Verna, and husband, Keith Schmidt of DeRidder, LA; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; his brothers, Allen Schmidt of Buhl, ID, Raymond Schmidt and wife, Velma; sister-in-law, Lillian Schmidt of DeRidder, LA
Preceded in death by his parents; his wife; 4 sisters; one of which died in infancy; two brothers; two brothers-in-law; and one sister-in-law.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 17 to July 25, 2019