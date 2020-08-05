Jorge Quinones Suarez, Sr., 89, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Jorge was proud to say that he grew up in Catano, Puerto Rico. He served his country in the United States Army for twenty-four years, to include a tour in Vietnam. He enjoyed working in his garden and was delighted by his fruit trees. Jorge loved to entertain; he enjoyed celebrating everyone's birthday with a party. He was a devoted Atlanta Braves fan and faithfully watched all of their games.



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of sixty-four years, Elisa Ramos Quinones of DeRidder, LA; sons, Jorge Quinones, Jr. and Cynthia of Baton Rouge, LA, Gerardo Quinones of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Wanda Toval of DeRidder, LA, Sonja Archield and Carlos of DeRidder, LA, Rosa Powell of Missouri City, TX, Gladys Clark of Silsbee, TX, Sandra Y. Quinones of Charleston, SC; nineteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Claudio and Eusebia Quinones; son, Luis Quinones; brothers, Pavi Quinones, Minon Quinones, Angel Donato Quinones; sister, Josephina Padilla.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral mass will be at 12:15, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA. Father Jude Brummert, M.S. will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be the military honor guard. Honorary Pallbearers will be Gerardo Quinones, Jorge Quinones, Jr., Carlos Archield, Michael Clark, Nathaniel Toval, Joshua Toval, Eduardo Quinones and Enrique Quinones. Burial will follow at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

