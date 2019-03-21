Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Bushnell. View Sign

Joseph Bushnell, 52, of Midland Tx., passed away on Sunday, March 10th, 2019. He was born on August 22nd, 1966 to Larry and Sharon Bushnell and grew up in Dry Creek, La. He is survived by His mother Sharon Bushnell. His twin daughters Brook Bushnell of Conroe Tx. and Amber Bushnell of San Antonio, Tx. Along with two brothers, Sidney Bushnell of Lexington, Va. and Ralph Bushnell of Ragley, La. He was preceded in death by his Father, Larry Bushnell, his grandmother Helen Dickerson, and his grandparents, Lloyd and Thelma Bushnell.

Joseph was talented in the training and grooming of competition show dogs and worked for a time at Rice University in the Veterinary Department.

A memorial service will be held at Dry Creek Bible Church in Dry Creek, La. on Saturday, March 23rd at 11:00 am. The family has requested that donations be made to Camp Pearl Ministries or to Dry Creek Bible Church in memory of Joseph Bushnell instead of flowers. Published in Deridder Daily News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

