Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Wendell Horne.
Joseph Wendell Horne, Sr., 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, December, 30, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 31 years, Gearldine Horne of
DeRidder, LA; sons, Joseph Horne, Jr. and Lisa, Columbus Horne and LaTonya, and Randy Horne and Jessica, all of Kinder, LA; daughters, Victoria Scott and Earl of DeRidder, LA, Eva Horne of Kinder, LA and Malinda Simien of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Oliver Horne, Jr. and Joyce of Houston, TX, Wiley Horne, and Barry Horne both of Oakdale, LA; sisters, Harvie Gold of Oakdale, LA, Delores Thomas of Ville Platte, LA, Jacqueline Antoine and John, Sr., Marilyn Horne both of Oakdale, LA, Bobbie Horne of Oklahoma City, OK and Joyce Sumbler of Oakdale, LA; eighteen grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oliver and Hester Horne, Sr.; grandchildren, Lorenzo Smith, Jr., Latasha Smith, Randy Horne, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 starting at 11:00 AM till time of funeral at 1:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Gregory D. Craig will officiate the service. Pallbearers are Donte' Davis, Darrell Antoine, Dallas Antoine, Earl Scott, Sr., Wiley Horne and Barry Horne. Honorary pallbearers are Columbus Horne, Joseph Horne, Jr. and Harvey Bedford. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
"Family Going Home Celebration" for Joseph W. Horne, Sr. (to follow after burial) at First Assembly of God with Pastor Charlie Fields, at 801 North Texas Street, DeRidder, La.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, 2020
