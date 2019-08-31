Joshua Charles "JMac" McBride was born to Joey & Wytonia McBride on September 2, 1990. He was the grandson of the late Willie and Opal Walters.
Josh attended all DeRidder schools, playing basketball for DeRidder HS and graduating in 2009. Josh went on to Northwestern State University to further his education and play basketball. He later enrolled in McNeese State University to continue pursuing education as his major.
Josh was a faithful member of the Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ, Inc. where he participated in every area of the church. God used him best as the lead drummer for the church.
He is survived by his three daughters: Alisianna, Raelynn, and Janelle; Parents, Joey and Wytonia McBride; birth siblings: Adrian Walters and Arnikko Walters; Adopted Siblings: Lashawn, Tyree, Courtney and Jadrian.
Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Norris Memorial COGIC, 501 East North St. at 1PM.
Services are entrusted to Braxton Funeral Home.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019