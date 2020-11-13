1/1
Joyce Midkiff
Funeral services for Joyce L. Midkiff, 81, of DeRidder will be held at the First United Pentecostal Church of DeRidder on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Zale Lewis officiating. Interment will be at the Lewis/New Cypress Cemetery following services under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 15th, from 12:00 P.M. until time of service at the church.

Joyce was born on December 27, 1938 in Daisetta, Texas to Norris and Beatrice Davis Midkiff. She passed away on Wednesday November 11, 2020 in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Ms. Midkiff loved her church family at First United Pentecostal Church of DeRidder. She worked in Accounts Receivable at Beauregard Health System for over 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Melvin Midkiff.

She is survived by her nephew, Ralph Midkiff and wife Kathy of Moss Bluff, LA; niece, Malinda Barthels of Lake Charles, LA; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Robinson of Sulphur, LA ; special friend, Bettie Hubbard of DeRidder, LA and host of nieces, nephews, cousin, and friends.

The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice and all the doctors and nurses.

Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/

Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DeRidder Funeral Home
210 North Pine Street
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337)463-6211
