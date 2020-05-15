Juanita Warden Gill, 72, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 42 years, Roy Gill of DeRidder, LA; sons, Dale Ashworth and Laurie of Merryville, LA, James "Peanut" Ashworth and Janet of DeRidder, LA; stepdaughter, Cynthia Allen and Rowdy of Palestine, TX; sisters, Mary Nicks of Patterson, LA, Jewel Powell and Ezra of Moss Bluff, LA; grandchildren, Mandy, Megan, Lindsay; many more grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew and Josephine Slaydon Warden; brothers, Matthew Jr., Roy, Carl and Claude Warden; sister, Paulene Stokes.
Private graveside service will be held at Newlin Cemetery in Singer, LA. Brother Jason Hoycheck will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 15, 2020