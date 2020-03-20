Julia Handlovic Pegues, 91, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Julia was born to Joseph and Susan (Andrasko) Handlovic on May 21, 1928, in Pittsburg, PA.
Visitation will begin Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Graveside services will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA with Deacon Al Weinnig officiating.
Julia was a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA. She loved to cook and spend time with her family and loved ones. She enjoyed Jaryn who was her shining star. Special thank you to Phyllis Lampo for her extra care and love for Julia.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Stewart W. Pegues (Rose Ann McBroom) of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter-in-law, Patrice Pegues of Woodstock, VA; four grandchildren, Jeremy S. Pegues (Brittany), Lisa Alexander, Stewart S. Pegues, Aaron C. Pegues; two great grandchildren, Jaryn Pegues, Delaney; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her husband, William C. Pegues, III and son William C. Pegues, IV.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020