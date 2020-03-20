Julia Pegues

Guest Book
  • "My prayers are with the family. RIP Julie! No More..."
    - Frances Delia
  • "Lovely lady. Stewart, sorry for your loss."
    - Bob Gates
Service Information
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA
70634
(337)-463-7428
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
DeRidder, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julia Handlovic Pegues, 91, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Julia was born to Joseph and Susan (Andrasko) Handlovic on May 21, 1928, in Pittsburg, PA.

Visitation will begin Sunday, March 22, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Graveside services will be Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA with Deacon Al Weinnig officiating.

Julia was a faithful member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in DeRidder, LA. She loved to cook and spend time with her family and loved ones. She enjoyed Jaryn who was her shining star. Special thank you to Phyllis Lampo for her extra care and love for Julia.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Stewart W. Pegues (Rose Ann McBroom) of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter-in-law, Patrice Pegues of Woodstock, VA; four grandchildren, Jeremy S. Pegues (Brittany), Lisa Alexander, Stewart S. Pegues, Aaron C. Pegues; two great grandchildren, Jaryn Pegues, Delaney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her husband, William C. Pegues, III and son William C. Pegues, IV.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Pegues Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.