Kenneth Irvin Rich
1944 - 2020
Kenneth Irvin Rich, 76, formerly of DeRidder, entered into rest on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Restoration Senior Living in Covington, Louisiana. Kenneth was born on May 21, 1944 in Bedford, VA to Charles and Isabel Anderson Rich.

Kenneth was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. At a young age, Kenneth went to serve his country in the United States Air Force. In 1971, he married the love of his life Sandra Calhoun. Kenneth was an active member for many years of First Baptist Church of DeRidder. Kenneth served as a deacon and taught children's Sunday School for many years. In his early years, Kenneth also served as a Gideon. Kenneth worked for many years as a forestry consultant and he owned Farm Craft in Oakdale, LA. In retirement, Kenneth continued his love of wood working often working on projects for his family and others in the community.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles Irvin and Isabel Anderson Rich and his loving wife of 43 years, Sandra Calhoun Rich.

Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Chuck Rich and wife Ann of Madisonville, LA and Chris Rich and wife Amanda of Hot Springs, AR; five grandchildren, Carson Rich, Colby Rich, Ella Grace Rich, Sloan Rich and Aubree Rich; one sister, Carolyn Crowther and husband Leonard of Pennsylvania and extended family.

Visitation will begin Friday, July 10, 2020, from 9:00 AM until Funeral Service begins at 10:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Lindsey Burns officiating. Interment will be at Black Jack Cemetery in Pitkin, LA.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Rich Family at www.labbymemorial.com.


Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
