Larry Dale Mayeaux
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bilbo and Roberts Church of Christ
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bilbo and Roberts Church of Christ
Funeral service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Bilbo and Roberts Church of Christ
Larry Dale Mayeaux, 73, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Monday, May 11, 2020.
Larry was a US Army veteran. He trained as a paratrooper at the famous Tigerland and was a member of the 509th Infantry Airborne. Larry loved fishing with his grandchildren, especially the special trips with Caleb. He was a Christian man who served God by serving others. He will be missed by his family and friends and his fur baby, Bella.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 49 years, Sandy O' Sullivan Mayeaux of DeRidder, LA; sons, Vance Martin and Carmen of Dayton, TX, Vince Martin and Gina of DeRidder, LA; daughter, Pam Simmons and Terrin of Rosepine, LA; brother, Johnny Mayeaux and Sharron of Leesville, LA; grandchildren, Kristofer Martin, Dustin Martin and Courtney, Carli Hill and Cory, Alex Arcieri and Kevin, Noah Martin, Emily Martin, Marissa Hansens, Jenna Crosley, Blake Simmons, Caleb Simmons and Nikki; seven great grandchildren and two more on the way; special friend, Adraiana Clark Dent; beloved fur baby, Bella; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Reece and Mattie Mayeaux.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Bilbo and Roberts Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue at 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM, Friday, May 15, 2020, also at Bilbo and Roberts Church of Christ in DeRidder, LA. Jay Alexander will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Kristofer Martin, Dustin Martin, Blake Simmons, Caleb Simmons, Noah Martin, Kevin Arcieri, Cory Hill, Mike Numbers, Blake Dumesnil, and T.J. Johnson. Burial will follow at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Please adhere to the social distancing policies and the requests of the Church officials as how to stay safe during this time.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 15, 2020
