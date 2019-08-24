Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Shafer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Larry Elmo Shafer, 78, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Franklin Moses and Bro. Jerry Gurf officiating. Interment will be at the Rosepine Cemetery, in Rosepine, LA following services.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 1 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

Larry was born on April 12, 1941 to George Riley and Vida Bass Shafer. He passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence.

Larry Elmo was born in Vernon Parish and lived in Vernon Parish all his life. He loved his family and friends. Among his accomplishments was that he was a hard worker, honest and a loving man. He retired from Rowan as a driller and loved his cows.

Larry Elmo was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vida Shafer; wife, Cynthia D. Shafer; sons, Larry Wayne Shafer and Larry Elmo Shafer; sisters, Vivian, Thelma and Sandra and brothers, George R., Harold, Leo and Jiles.

He is survived by his sisters, Georgia Burnett and Jo Etta Richardson.

