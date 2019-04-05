Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence "Red" Saltzman. View Sign

Ragley – Lawrence Newton "Red" Saltzman, 83, returned to his heavenly home on April 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Red" was born January 6, 1936 in Wright, LA. He graduated from Marion High School in 1955, where he was an accomplished athlete. "Red" then served ten years in the National Guard while maintaining a job at Borden's Milk Company for two years and Gulf States Utilities (Entergy), where he retired after 38 years. "Red" was an accomplished accordion player who was inducted into the Cajun Music Hall of Fame. He was the founding member of the Rambling Cajun Band. His band entertained many by playing at festivals, churches, nursing homes, and school events. Most cherished memories were made spending time with his family. He supported and coached his grandchildren in their sporting activities. "Paw Paw Red" touched many children's lives over the years. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ragley, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of sixty-four years, Helen Crochet Saltzman; children, Roderick Saltzman, Nadine Dyson (Richard) and Pauline Wilcox; sister, Ora Mae Mouton; seven grandchildren, Jason Bostick (Janette), Amber Fontenot (Jerry), Miranda Zito (Tony Hanson), Cassie Bostick, Candice Wilcox (Justin Brown), Brittany Trahan (Kyle Hatch), and T. J. Wilcox (Lindsey Burnett); and fifteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Pete and Thilda Frieu Saltzman; and granddaughter, Marisa Bostick.

His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, LA. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM.

Pallbearers for the services will be, Jason Bostick, T. J. Wilcox, Wade Zito, Jeaux Crochet, Justin Brown, and Ed Guidry, with Roderick Saltzman as Honorary Pallbearer.

Ragley – Lawrence Newton "Red" Saltzman, 83, returned to his heavenly home on April 1, 2019 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer."Red" was born January 6, 1936 in Wright, LA. He graduated from Marion High School in 1955, where he was an accomplished athlete. "Red" then served ten years in the National Guard while maintaining a job at Borden's Milk Company for two years and Gulf States Utilities (Entergy), where he retired after 38 years. "Red" was an accomplished accordion player who was inducted into the Cajun Music Hall of Fame. He was the founding member of the Rambling Cajun Band. His band entertained many by playing at festivals, churches, nursing homes, and school events. Most cherished memories were made spending time with his family. He supported and coached his grandchildren in their sporting activities. "Paw Paw Red" touched many children's lives over the years. He was a longtime member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Ragley, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of sixty-four years, Helen Crochet Saltzman; children, Roderick Saltzman, Nadine Dyson (Richard) and Pauline Wilcox; sister, Ora Mae Mouton; seven grandchildren, Jason Bostick (Janette), Amber Fontenot (Jerry), Miranda Zito (Tony Hanson), Cassie Bostick, Candice Wilcox (Justin Brown), Brittany Trahan (Kyle Hatch), and T. J. Wilcox (Lindsey Burnett); and fifteen great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Pete and Thilda Frieu Saltzman; and granddaughter, Marisa Bostick.His funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, April 5, 2019 at St. Theodore Catholic Church. Monsignor Charles Dubois will officiate. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Ragley, LA. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff on Thursday from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a rosary at 6:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday at the funeral home from 8:00 AM to 9:45 AM.Pallbearers for the services will be, Jason Bostick, T. J. Wilcox, Wade Zito, Jeaux Crochet, Justin Brown, and Ed Guidry, with Roderick Saltzman as Honorary Pallbearer. Published in Deridder Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close