Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Funeral service 1:00 PM Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ 501 E North St.

Leon was born October 25,1930 to the late Earl and Rosia Lee Scott in Vernon Parish, Louisiana. He was the

oldest and also the only boy, having 6 little sisters whom he loved and cherished. He was educated in the

primary and secondary schools in Beauregard Parish.



Leon was a hard worker who held many different jobs to include Longville Lumber and finishing his work career with retiring from Boise Cascade Papermill after 30 years. Leon was one of the original "Start Ups" of the DeRidder mill. Upon his retirement, he officially opened Scott's Barbeque Barn. He was well known all over the parish for his barbeque and his famous cracklins! There was not a day you could not catch him at his favorite spots with those cracklins… Brookshire's (east side) and Walmart (only after he and Poppee watched the Price is Right)!



On Wednesday, November 27, 2019, Leon departed this earthly home to eternally drive his Mercedes on streets

paved with gold. Leon left lots of wonderful memories with the family and community to remember him and tell

others of his legacy.



Preceding him in death were his parents, Earl & Rosie Lee; sisters: Lena Bell, Azalene and Earnestine. He leaves to carry on his love and legacy, wife of 66 years, Estella; children: Debra Blount, Earl (Victoria), Alfred(Lillie), Donnie of Wichita Falls, TX, Myra (Jonathan)Wafer of Antioch, CA, and Dianna (Billy) Bolden; sisters: Earlene Scott, Ruby (Booker) Holbert, Dorothy (Willie) Minter, all of Houston, TX; Brother in law: Michael Gunn of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Earl Jr (Nadia)Scott, Cody (Aroel)Scott, Shane Blount, Talisha (Quartez) Buckley Brandon (Shannon)Williams, Sean Blount, Queenie, and Diamond Bolden and Jacoby ; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; 1 goddaughter, Kimaron H Moore, a very special friend and caregiver, Adolph "Poppee" Banks and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Services will be held as follows: Friday, December 6th – Wake/ Viewing at Myers- Colonial Funeral Home and Funeral Service Saturday, December 7 th at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ, 501 E North St. at 1 PM.

