Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jeane's Funeral Service 100 E Union St Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1700 Funeral service 11:00 AM Christian Living Fellowship Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Lila Dee Varnell Van Dine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Christian Living Fellowship Church with Reverend Bobby Ganaway officiating. Burial will follow in the Dennis Ferguson Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mrs. Van Dine will be held on Sunday, October 13th at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Dee was born in Winnfield, LA on July 14, 1933 and passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 86. She grew up in Winnfield and graduated from Winnfield High School in1951. After graduation from Winnfield High School, Dee came to Leesville and was employed by Bell Telephone as an Operator. During her time with Bell Telephone, she made many new friends and was also introduced to Dennis Gaylord Van Dine. At that time, Gay was a forestry student and an Air Force ROTC cadet at LSU. Gay and Dee were married on October 25, 1952, and they moved to an apartment in Baton Rouge near LSU campus. During this time, Dee worked in the LSU Library, and they enjoyed life in Baton Rouge. Upon Gay's graduation and commissioning into the military, they began a new journey in the United States Air Force. There were flight schools and duty assignments in Florida, Texas, Wyoming, and Mississippi. After five years in the USAF, civilian life began in DeRidder, Louisiana where Gay was a pilot/forester. Within a few years, the family relocated and made Leesville their home.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Gaylord Van Dine; parents, Sye and Mable Dean Varnell; father-in-Law, Charles "Van" and mother-in-Law, Hazel Dennis Van Dine; and grandson, Michael Karamales.

She is survived by:

One son, Dennis Gaylord Van Dine and his wife, Liz of Leesville, LA,

Four daughters, Denise Karamales and her husband, Mike, of Benton LA; Deborah Driscoll and her husband John; Cheryl Browning and her husband Kirt; and Carolyn Owen and husband, Charles all of Leesville, LA,

Brother, Charles Varnell and his wife, Barbara of Benton, LA,

Sister, Fran Varnell Sisung and her husband Larry of New Orleans, LA,

Seven grandchildren, Jack Driscoll and his wife Roxana; Martin Driscoll and his wife Taylor; Nancy Scogin and her husband Bailey; Jacob Van Dine and his wife Candace; Andrew Browning; Laura Owen; and Emma Owen, and

Six great grandchildren, Johnny Driscoll, Savannah Driscoll, Grant Driscoll, Demi Driscoll, Sye Scogin, and Ava Scogin.

Dee's hobbies could be reported as Denise, Debbie, Dennis, Cheryl and Carolyn. She unselfishly provided for and supported her children. Dee's love languages included the gifts of cooking and organizing and keeping track of her children and anyone who was dear to them. In the 1970s, she began a career in public education as a teaching assistant and then secretary at Leesville High School. She enjoyed her work (especially selling season tickets for LHS football seasons), getting to know students and their families, and maintaining many long-time friendships with her LHS work family. She was a very strong woman and valued the love and time with her family

Upon retirement, Dee enjoyed traveling to many ballgames, graduations, and family events. She continued to cook and keep track of everyone as best she could. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was always the best part of her days. She loved her team of caregivers to include home health, medical and nursing staff, and the many who were with her at the Woodlands Healthcare Center.

The family greatly appreciates all the visitors and outpouring of love. We ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Christian Living Fellowship for the cross they are building to spread the word of love and hope.

Funeral services for Lila Dee Varnell Van Dine will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Christian Living Fellowship Church with Reverend Bobby Ganaway officiating. Burial will follow in the Dennis Ferguson Cemetery under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. A visitation time for the family and friends of Mrs. Van Dine will be held on Sunday, October 13th at the church from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.Dee was born in Winnfield, LA on July 14, 1933 and passed away on October 11, 2019 at the age of 86. She grew up in Winnfield and graduated from Winnfield High School in1951. After graduation from Winnfield High School, Dee came to Leesville and was employed by Bell Telephone as an Operator. During her time with Bell Telephone, she made many new friends and was also introduced to Dennis Gaylord Van Dine. At that time, Gay was a forestry student and an Air Force ROTC cadet at LSU. Gay and Dee were married on October 25, 1952, and they moved to an apartment in Baton Rouge near LSU campus. During this time, Dee worked in the LSU Library, and they enjoyed life in Baton Rouge. Upon Gay's graduation and commissioning into the military, they began a new journey in the United States Air Force. There were flight schools and duty assignments in Florida, Texas, Wyoming, and Mississippi. After five years in the USAF, civilian life began in DeRidder, Louisiana where Gay was a pilot/forester. Within a few years, the family relocated and made Leesville their home.Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Gaylord Van Dine; parents, Sye and Mable Dean Varnell; father-in-Law, Charles "Van" and mother-in-Law, Hazel Dennis Van Dine; and grandson, Michael Karamales.She is survived by:One son, Dennis Gaylord Van Dine and his wife, Liz of Leesville, LA,Four daughters, Denise Karamales and her husband, Mike, of Benton LA; Deborah Driscoll and her husband John; Cheryl Browning and her husband Kirt; and Carolyn Owen and husband, Charles all of Leesville, LA,Brother, Charles Varnell and his wife, Barbara of Benton, LA,Sister, Fran Varnell Sisung and her husband Larry of New Orleans, LA,Seven grandchildren, Jack Driscoll and his wife Roxana; Martin Driscoll and his wife Taylor; Nancy Scogin and her husband Bailey; Jacob Van Dine and his wife Candace; Andrew Browning; Laura Owen; and Emma Owen, andSix great grandchildren, Johnny Driscoll, Savannah Driscoll, Grant Driscoll, Demi Driscoll, Sye Scogin, and Ava Scogin.Dee's hobbies could be reported as Denise, Debbie, Dennis, Cheryl and Carolyn. She unselfishly provided for and supported her children. Dee's love languages included the gifts of cooking and organizing and keeping track of her children and anyone who was dear to them. In the 1970s, she began a career in public education as a teaching assistant and then secretary at Leesville High School. She enjoyed her work (especially selling season tickets for LHS football seasons), getting to know students and their families, and maintaining many long-time friendships with her LHS work family. She was a very strong woman and valued the love and time with her familyUpon retirement, Dee enjoyed traveling to many ballgames, graduations, and family events. She continued to cook and keep track of everyone as best she could. Spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was always the best part of her days. She loved her team of caregivers to include home health, medical and nursing staff, and the many who were with her at the Woodlands Healthcare Center.The family greatly appreciates all the visitors and outpouring of love. We ask that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Christian Living Fellowship for the cross they are building to spread the word of love and hope. Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close