Linda Ellis

Linda Rose Glaspie Ellis, 62, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Friday, October 2, 2020.



Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ethan Lamar Shrout of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Billy Foshee and Kay of DeRidder, LA, David Glaspie of Anacoco, LA; sisters, Mary Jernigan of Anacoco, LA, Gloria Purcell of Rosepine, LA, Sarah Peterson and Abe of Rosepine, LA, Kathy Simmons of Walker, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Virginia Glaspie; brother, Gary Glaspie.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother Jeff Maddox will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



