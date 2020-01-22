Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Gale West. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Linda Gale West, 72, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Rosepine, LA. Graveside service was held Tuesday, January 21 at 11am at Woodlawn Cemetery. She was buried beside her son Ricky. Rev. George Lee Glass officiated.

Linda is survived by the love of her life, Roxy West of DeRidder, LA; two grandsons, Brandon West and Colby West of Kansas; two sisters, Catherine Springstun & Don of DeRidder, LA and Vicki Cooley & Dwayne of DeRidder, LA; one sister-in-law, Martha Vander of Rosepine, LA; and a host of family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, Richard "Ricky" West; her parents, Sarah O'Neal Horton & Luther Isaiah Vander; two sisters, Gloria Weeks and Patricia Matherne; three brothers, Raymond Vander, Mark Garcia, and baby brother Garcia; and one niece, Tammy Sue Cardy.

The family would like to thank family and friends for your kind words and prayers. A special thanks to Rosepine Nursing Home and Brighton Hospice.

