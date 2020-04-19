Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Marie Reid Green. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Marie Reed Green, 70, of DeRidder, LA, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Beauregard Memorial Hospital in DeRidder, LA. A private graveside service was held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Beauregard Cemetery. Rev. George Lee Glass officiated.

Linda was a loving woman with an unwavering faith in Christ. Nothing on this earth was more important than her faith and love of her family. She was an elegant woman with strength and grace. She was a patriotic American who loved her President Donald Trump. She had a love for gardening with an amazing green thumb. She knew almost every plant, bush, tree, and flower. Everyone always said she made the best chicken and sausage gumbo, which was true. She will be sadly missed, but we take comfort in knowing that she is in the presence of our Lord in heaven.

She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gerald Green of DeRidder, LA; one daughter, Shelly M. Trammell & Terry of DeRidder, LA; one son, James "Jimmy" D. Sonnier, Jr. & Janet of DeQuincy, LA; three grandchildren, Dillon, T.J., and Remi; two great-granddaughters, Dixie LaRae and Elizabeth Nicole; two step-daughters, Kimberly Green-Fierro of DeRidder, LA and Heather Green-Holt & Mike of DeRidder, LA; three step-grandchildren, Lakyn, Sadiee, Dawson, and a great-grandchild on the way; one sister, Sandra Reed of Lafayette, LA; and one brother, Gary Reed & Dora of Oberlin, LA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Irving F. Reed, Sr. (Pepere) & Eula Marie Reed (Memere); infant son, David Joseph Sonnier; sister, Jean Wall; and brother, Irving F. Reed, Jr.

