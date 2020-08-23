Linda D. Simmons, 71, entered into rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas. Linda was the daughter of Bernice Snider and Ollie Warden born on July 28, 1949, in Merryville, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church, 120 Mahlon Street, DeRidder, LA with Rev. Calvin Odom of Acts II Ministries and Rev. Zale Lewis of First Pentecostal Church officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Linda first and foremost had a sincere and committed love for God. She was known by her family, friends and all she came in contact with as a beautiful, Godly and loving person, both inside and out. She was committed to ministry while serving as First Lady alongside her husband in the pastorate of three Pentecostal churches. For the last three years, she also served with her husband as World Missions Directors of the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ Texas District. The love of God was expressed genuinely through her by her compassion for everyone she met.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband Rex A. Simmons of Beaumont, TX; sons Don T. Austin of Beaumont, TX, Clint A. Simmons of Beaumont, TX; daughters Robbie Austin and husband Will of DeRidder, LA, Kimberley Simmons of Saraland, AL, Dena Kuzmik and husband Edward of Ragley, LA; brothers Don Snider and wife Charlene of Jasper, TX, Gary Snyder of St. Augustine, TX; sisters Tracy Montoya and husband Bernabe of Scott City, KS, Carol Shreffler of Lebanon, MO, Paula Snyder of Bronson, TX, Terri Varah and husband Tim of Lincoln, NE, Robin Williams and husband Morris of Vinegar Bend, AL, five grandchildren Jenny, Jordan, Lil Man, Brandon and Lakyn; two great grandchildren Zayden and Isabella.
Preceded in death by her mother Ollie Warden; father Bernice Snider; late husband Troy E. Austin; sisters Alisa Bercino and Sharon Jones; grandparents Zach and Matilda Snyder, Thomas Jackson and Martha Jane Warden; and step-father Nathan Burkes.
Those honored to serve as pallbearer Oscar Arvizo, Kenneth Austin, Davin Brown, Percy Good, Anthony Turner, and Wendell Yellott.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearer are Sammy White.
Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.