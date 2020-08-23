1/1
Linda Simmons
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda D. Simmons, 71, entered into rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Beaumont, Texas. Linda was the daughter of Bernice Snider and Ollie Warden born on July 28, 1949, in Merryville, Louisiana.

Visitation will begin Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at First Pentecostal Church, 120 Mahlon Street, DeRidder, LA with Rev. Calvin Odom of Acts II Ministries and Rev. Zale Lewis of First Pentecostal Church officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.

Linda first and foremost had a sincere and committed love for God. She was known by her family, friends and all she came in contact with as a beautiful, Godly and loving person, both inside and out. She was committed to ministry while serving as First Lady alongside her husband in the pastorate of three Pentecostal churches. For the last three years, she also served with her husband as World Missions Directors of the Assemblies of the Lord Jesus Christ Texas District. The love of God was expressed genuinely through her by her compassion for everyone she met.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Rex A. Simmons of Beaumont, TX; sons Don T. Austin of Beaumont, TX, Clint A. Simmons of Beaumont, TX; daughters Robbie Austin and husband Will of DeRidder, LA, Kimberley Simmons of Saraland, AL, Dena Kuzmik and husband Edward of Ragley, LA; brothers Don Snider and wife Charlene of Jasper, TX, Gary Snyder of St. Augustine, TX; sisters Tracy Montoya and husband Bernabe of Scott City, KS, Carol Shreffler of Lebanon, MO, Paula Snyder of Bronson, TX, Terri Varah and husband Tim of Lincoln, NE, Robin Williams and husband Morris of Vinegar Bend, AL, five grandchildren Jenny, Jordan, Lil Man, Brandon and Lakyn; two great grandchildren Zayden and Isabella.

Preceded in death by her mother Ollie Warden; father Bernice Snider; late husband Troy E. Austin; sisters Alisa Bercino and Sharon Jones; grandparents Zach and Matilda Snyder, Thomas Jackson and Martha Jane Warden; and step-father Nathan Burkes.

Those honored to serve as pallbearer Oscar Arvizo, Kenneth Austin, Davin Brown, Percy Good, Anthony Turner, and Wendell Yellott.

Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearer are Sammy White.

Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
10:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
First Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
August 14, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. Truly another angel in heaven. I'll never forget.
FRED DOTSON
Friend
August 11, 2020
Rex and Robbie , so sorry for the loss of our sweet Linda . So sorry I’m not able to come to the funeral . Y’all are in my thoughts and prayers .
Linda Hester
August 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Linda was a great lady. Praying for all of you!
Wanda Davis
Friend
August 11, 2020
Jerry & Carla Warden
Family
August 10, 2020
Will miss you sweet lady of God. See you again one day. My heartfelt condolences to the Family of this precious soul. Everytime I see a butterfly I'll think of you.
Jamie Farmer
Friend
August 10, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Delia Carrasco
Friend
August 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barry, Darlene & Kody Scruggs
Friend
August 9, 2020
To the Simmons family...love and appreciation to and for all of you! Sister Simmons always strove to "enter in a strait gate"! So guilty of unashamedly loving her family...what a beautiful life and lady. We love and pray that her testimony strengthen you all! Her struggles have ended...
Jean Goss
Friend
August 9, 2020
My sweet friend. She truly loved people & she loved her family & most of all she loved God. She was a blessing to all who had the privilege to know her. Deepest sympathies for her family.
Penny Daigle
Friend
August 9, 2020
L❤VED Linda~ So Sorry for your loss. Praying for Bro Rex and family.
Joyce Midkiff
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved