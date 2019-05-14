Lois Gwen Davis Tillman, 87, died Sunday, May 12, 2019, in a local care center.
She was a lifelong resident of Sulphur. Lois enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Gary Blaine Tillman of Alexandria, Danny Paul Tillman and wife, Michele, of Sulphur, Sandy McCarty Carver and husband, William of DeRidder, and Karen Bruce and husband, John of Sulphur; her brother, Vernon Davis of Sulphur; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty-six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harmon Edward Tillman; her son, Michael D. Tillman; siblings, James Davis, Vivian Arnold, Nita Morrow, and Leland Davis; and a grandson, Timothy Scott Tillman.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward J. Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with a rosary service at 6 p.m. and from 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
