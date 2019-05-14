Lola Matthis Morrison, 88, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, May 11, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Roy Eugene Morrison of Merryville, LA; brothers, Kenneth "Bo" Matthis & Wanda of Merryville, LA and Samuel D. Matthis & Judy of Merryville, LA; and a host of nephews, nieces, family, friends and her beloved church family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Morrison; brothers, Autwan Matthis, Billy G. Matthis and Shelton E. Matthis; sister, Anna Belle Moses.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:30 to 8:30 P.M. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue and service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church in Merryville, LA, beginning at 8:30 A.M. until the time of service at 10:00 A.M. Brother Jim Miers will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Stanley Morrison, Jimbo Matthis, Leslie Smith, Derek Smith, Terry Nichols and Billy Burr. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bill Leonard and Brian McCosh. Burial will follow at Cooper Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
She will truly be missed and forever cherished in our hearts.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 14 to May 21, 2019