Lola Mae Stanley, age 90, of Snellville, GA passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Lola was raised in Louisiana and resided in DeRidder, LA until moving to Georgia.
Lola was preceded in death by her loving husband George Ervin Stanley (2003). She is survived by her 6 children, Lowanna Crosby (Bobby) of Arkansas, Gerald Stanley (Lydia) of Louisiana, Juanita Miller (Timothy) of Georgia, Belinda Kephart of Washington, Darryl Stanley (Collete) of Utah, and Sandra Oglesby (Jeff) of Florida. She has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to or Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service LLC, "A Family Company" 120 Scenic Hwy Lawrenceville, GA 770-963-2411 has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019