Lonnie Dee Harper Farmer

Lonnie Dee Harper Farmer, 94, of Dry Creek, LA, entered into rest on Friday, October 4, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. Lonnie, the daughter of Lonnie D. and Holly Virginia (Collins) Harper was born on October 28, 1924, in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, in Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek, LA. Funeral services will be held Monday, at 10:00 AM, in the Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA with Rev. Don Barrett and Rev. Curt Iles officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, Dry Creek, LA.
Lonnie was a member of the Dry Creek Baptist Church. She loved cooking and was like a mother to the entire community. She was a dedicated wife and mother.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ken Farmer (Linda) of DeRidder, LA, Don Farmer (Wynnde) of Dry Creek, LA; brother, John Henry Harper of Callahan, CO; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents Lonnie D. and Holly Virginia Harper; husband, Oliver Matthew Farmer; son, Wesley Farmer; sister, Yvonne Mahaffey; brothers, Durward Harper and Huey Harper.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16, 2019
