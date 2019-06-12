Lorraine Stagg Ihle, 86, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, June 8,
2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, John "Drew" Ihle and Shandora of
DeRidder, LA; daughters, Elise "Lee" Ihle of DeRidder, LA and Mary Pilkenton
and Paul of Pickering, LA; sister, Barbara Abney of DeRidder, LA; nine
grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins,
family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Glen Ihle; parents, David Stagg
and Sylvia Miller Stagg; grandson, Ethan A. Marcantel.
Visitation and funeral will be at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA, on
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM. Funeral service will begin at 10:00
AM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Reverend Charlie Bailey and Todd Burnaman will
officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Justin Marcantel, Timothy Maddox, R.J.
Stutes, Zack Temple, James Wiggins, and Kenneth Farmer. Burial will follow at
Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Dry Creek Baptist Camp in Dry Creek
LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 12 to June 18, 2019