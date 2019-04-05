Louise (Wessie) Wagley age 62 passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Shreveport Louisiana. She was born in Ithaca New York on November 6, 1956 to her parents Vito Cardonia and Julia Cornish and was raised by her mother Julia Cornish and stepfather Aubrey Cornish, after the death of her father Vito Cardonia. Wessie was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, daughter-in-law and friend. There are no words, thoughts or feelings that could ever replace such a beautiful soul. To know Wessie was to love her. She loved to her full potential her smile and laugh so infectious and full of life. She was a strong-willed woman and a true fighter. She is survived by her husband Tim Wagley, mother Julia Cornish, sons David Cardonia and Josh Wagley, daughters Sarah Trahan and Jessie Wagley, grandchildren Anthony Cardonia, Angela Cardonia, Mallory Trahan, Brooke Cardonia, great-grandchildren Rosaleigh Gates, Haven Cardonia, brothers Rick Cardonia, Shane Cornish, Dale Cornish, sisters Machelle (Shelly) Rogers, Sue Wehn, Debbie Pradon, Beverly (Bunny) Crown, Diane German and many others that became true sisters after being raised in our happy home. She has a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be Monday, April 8th 11 AM at airline Baptist church 4007 Airline Dr., Bossier City Louisiana.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise "Wessie" Wagley.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2019