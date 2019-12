Lovie David Garlington, 69, of Grant, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Warner Garlington of Grant, LA; sons, Chad David Garlington and Debra of Vidor, TX and Brent Fontenot of Beaumont, TX; daughters, Rachel Nicole Grantham and David of Groves, TX, Cheryl Denise Gill of Post, TX; brother, Alfred "Sonny Boy" Garlington and Linda of Grant, LA; sisters, Kathleen Bailey and Huey of Grant, LA, Rose Molandes of Vidor, TX, and Madeline Simmons and Bedell of Vidor, TX; grandchildren, Kirk, Nathaniel, Leslie, Tatum, Luke David, Colton; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovie and Irma Richard Garlington; grandson, Rex David Garlington.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Palestine Baptist Church in Grant, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Brother Hardy Estes will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Palestine Baptist Church in Grant, LA.Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.