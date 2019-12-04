Lovie David Garlington, 69, of Grant, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sandra Warner Garlington of Grant, LA; sons, Chad David Garlington and Debra of Vidor, TX and Brent Fontenot of Beaumont, TX; daughters, Rachel Nicole Grantham and David of Groves, TX, Cheryl Denise Gill of Post, TX; brother, Alfred "Sonny Boy" Garlington and Linda of Grant, LA; sisters, Kathleen Bailey and Huey of Grant, LA, Rose Molandes of Vidor, TX, and Madeline Simmons and Bedell of Vidor, TX; grandchildren, Kirk, Nathaniel, Leslie, Tatum, Luke David, Colton; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lovie and Irma Richard Garlington; grandson, Rex David Garlington.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM at Palestine Baptist Church in Grant, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Brother Hardy Estes will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Palestine Baptist Church in Grant, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
