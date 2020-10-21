Mable Yvonne Schmitt Lorenz, 81, of Singer, LA, passed from this life on Friday, October 16, 2020.
Mable was a retired school bus driver and served as Vice President for two years with the Beauregard Parish Bus Driver's Association. She was a member of the Beauregard Parish LVFC (Louisiana Volunteers of Family & Community; formerly known as Homemakers Club) for fifty years. During that time, she served as the State LVFC 3rd Vice President for two years, Beauregard LVFC Treasurer and Young Women of America. She served on the Beauregard Parish Fair Board for four years where she volunteered in the poultry section and as a fair judge. She was honored by the Singer High School 4-H, FHA and FFA Clubs and the Singer High School Jr. High Basketball. She served as the Oretta Cemetery Association Secretary. In her free time, she made quillos and crocheted names for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends. She also made crocheted names for those who helped during her cancer treatments. She made face masks with her nieces Robbie and Rhonda and her sister, Mary to give away during the Covid Pandemic.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, John Lorenz and Lori of Abbeville, LA, Roy Lorenz and Janet of Singer, LA, Frank Lorenz and Amy of Singer, LA; daughter, Alice Hudson and Brent of DeRidder, LA; sister, Mary Sautter of Merryville, LA; ten grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Lorenz; parents, Grant and Alice Schmitt; sisters, Vesta Foshee, Barbara Hindsman.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Oretta Cemetery in Singer, LA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Beauregard VFC Scholarship Fund at 668 Granberry Road, DeRidder, LA, 70634; Beauregard 4-H Foundation at P.O. Box 609, DeRidder, LA; Louisiana Lion's Camp at lalionscamp.org
or your favorite children's charity.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.