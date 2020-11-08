1/
Mamie Griffin
1931 - 2020
Mamie Sue Marler Griffin, 89, of Ragley, LA, died at 4:46 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in a Palestine, TX hospital.
Mrs. Griffin was born July 8, 1931 in Apalachicola, FL and lived in Denver, CO until moving to the Lake Charles area in 1964. She enjoyed raising horses and will be missed by all.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her sons, James "Jim" Lucero and wife Connie, David Lucero and wife Linda, and Ray Lucero and wife Anita, all of Colorado; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by forty-five years, Marvin K. Griffin.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
