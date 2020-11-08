Mamie Sue Marler Griffin, 89, of Ragley, LA, died at 4:46 AM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in a Palestine, TX hospital.
Mrs. Griffin was born July 8, 1931 in Apalachicola, FL and lived in Denver, CO until moving to the Lake Charles area in 1964. She enjoyed raising horses and will be missed by all.
Mrs. Griffin is survived by her sons, James "Jim" Lucero and wife Connie, David Lucero and wife Linda, and Ray Lucero and wife Anita, all of Colorado; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by forty-five years, Marvin K. Griffin.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.
