Mancel Clark, 81, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, May, 25, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Willis Clark of DeRidder, LA, Brad Clark and Carolyn of Moss Bluff, LA and Tim Clark of DeQuincy, LA; daughter, Judy Clark of DeQuincy, LA; brothers, Larry Clark of Ragley, LA, Carol Clark of Vinton, LA and Jimmy Burns Clark, Jr. of Singer, LA; sisters, Bonnie Cooley of Merryville, LA, Donnie Gillis of Singer, LA and Kathy Powers of Jasper, TX; 17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy B. and Bernice Clark; sons, Jimmy Dewayne Clark and Gary Allen Clark; brother, Percy Clark.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 at Singer Pentecostal Church in Singer, LA. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Singer Pentecostal Church in Singer, LA. Reverend Donnis Ashworth, Reverend Tommy McGee and Reverend Hoosier will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Christopher Clark, Zachery Cleveland, Lee Tilton, Scottie Clark, Richie Cooley and Shannon Clark. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Singer, LA.

