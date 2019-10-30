Margaret Gartman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Gartman.
Service Information
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-463-9996
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret Ann Tilley Gartman, 58, of Longville, LA, passed from this life on Monday, October, 28, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, William James Gartman Jr. of Longville, LA; sons, Joel Wayne Hennigan and Keshia of Merryville, LA, Javis Lynn Hennigan and Alicia of DeRidder, LA; daughter Samantha Wiggins and Daniel of Holden, LA; brother, Samuel Tilley and Belinda of Merryville, LA; sisters, Dorene Gothreaux and Scott of Lake Charles, LA, Mary Thompson of Merryville, LA, Rachel Miers and Jimmy of Singer, LA; grandchildren, Jaylin, Jerra, Gracie, Ashlynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David Samuel Tilley and Evely Lee Myers Tilley; nephew, Geoffrey Shane Gothreaux.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 PM TO 8 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother Donnis Ashworth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Greg Gothreaux, Jason Thompson, Cody Miers, Dylan Istre, Justin Bingham and James Brister. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Deridder, LA   (337) 463-9996
funeral home direction icon