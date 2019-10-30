Margaret Ann Tilley Gartman, 58, of Longville, LA, passed from this life on Monday, October, 28, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, William James Gartman Jr. of Longville, LA; sons, Joel Wayne Hennigan and Keshia of Merryville, LA, Javis Lynn Hennigan and Alicia of DeRidder, LA; daughter Samantha Wiggins and Daniel of Holden, LA; brother, Samuel Tilley and Belinda of Merryville, LA; sisters, Dorene Gothreaux and Scott of Lake Charles, LA, Mary Thompson of Merryville, LA, Rachel Miers and Jimmy of Singer, LA; grandchildren, Jaylin, Jerra, Gracie, Ashlynn; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Samuel Tilley and Evely Lee Myers Tilley; nephew, Geoffrey Shane Gothreaux.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 5 PM TO 8 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother Donnis Ashworth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Greg Gothreaux, Jason Thompson, Cody Miers, Dylan Istre, Justin Bingham and James Brister. Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 30 to Nov. 8, 2019