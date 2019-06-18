Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Childs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marian Rose Childs, 82, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, June 21 at 11am at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Alexandria National Cemetery. Rev. Charles Williams and Rev. Kenneth Seastrunk will officiate.

Marian is survived by her three daughters, Katherine Burt & James of Burleson, TX, Karan Brown & Jimmy of DeRidder, LA, and Marcia Reid & Frankie of DeRidder, LA; seven grandchildren, James Eugene Burt & Heather Reed of Arlington, TX, Amanda Riggs of DeRidder, LA, Jamie Hickman & Michael of DeRidder, LA, Logan Brown & Summer of DeRidder, LA, Randal "Randy" Reid & Jessica of DeRidder, LA, Samuel "Sam" Reid & Kaitlyn of Starks, LA, and Katherine "Katie" Reid of DeRidder, LA; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Madison, Jones, Sadie, and Aubrie; three sisters, Ann Fultz of Mendota, IL, Bernice Anderson of Elburn, IL, and Coreen McClure of Dekalb, IL; two sister-in-laws, Estel Childs of Rockton, IL and Louise Ketcham of Earlville, IL; one brother, James Ketcham & Judy of Sublette, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Marven E. Childs.

Condolences can be made at Marian Rose Childs, 82, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, June 21 at 11am at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Alexandria National Cemetery. Rev. Charles Williams and Rev. Kenneth Seastrunk will officiate.Marian is survived by her three daughters, Katherine Burt & James of Burleson, TX, Karan Brown & Jimmy of DeRidder, LA, and Marcia Reid & Frankie of DeRidder, LA; seven grandchildren, James Eugene Burt & Heather Reed of Arlington, TX, Amanda Riggs of DeRidder, LA, Jamie Hickman & Michael of DeRidder, LA, Logan Brown & Summer of DeRidder, LA, Randal "Randy" Reid & Jessica of DeRidder, LA, Samuel "Sam" Reid & Kaitlyn of Starks, LA, and Katherine "Katie" Reid of DeRidder, LA; five great-grandchildren, Ryleigh, Madison, Jones, Sadie, and Aubrie; three sisters, Ann Fultz of Mendota, IL, Bernice Anderson of Elburn, IL, and Coreen McClure of Dekalb, IL; two sister-in-laws, Estel Childs of Rockton, IL and Louise Ketcham of Earlville, IL; one brother, James Ketcham & Judy of Sublette, IL; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Marven E. Childs.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from June 18 to June 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close