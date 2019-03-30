Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Terrell. View Sign

Marian Jeanette Harrington Terrell, 75, of Hurst, TX, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.

Those left to cherish her memory are husband of 55 years, Arthur Lee Terrell of Hurst, TX; step-son, Tommy Gene Terrell and Teresa of Pineville, LA; brother-in- law, Charlie Terrell and Stephanie of DeRidder, LA; three step grandchildren,

six step great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Lee Liles Terrell; parents, Albert and Lucille Harrington.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00-9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Smyrna Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA.

Brother Frank Ott will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Burial will follow at Smyrna Cole Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.