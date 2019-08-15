Marie Buxton, 78, of Leesville, LA, passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in Rosepine, LA. Visitation will be Friday, August 16 from 5-9pm; Saturday, August 17 from 10am-9pm; and Sunday, August 18 from 12pm until time of service at Rosepine First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be Sunday, August 18 at 2pm at Rosepine First United Pentecostal Church. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery. Rev. Gary Bankson and Rev. Cole Weeks will officiate.
Marie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ursel Buxton of Leesville, LA; three sons, Marty Buxton & Darla of DeQuincy, LA, Randell Buxton & Rhonda of Rosepine, LA and Edmond Buxton & Dorothy of Leesville, LA; ten grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; two sister-in-laws, Mildred Ashworth & Burton of Oakdale, LA and Ruby Ashworth of Oakdale, LA; and one brother-in-law, Alvie Buxton & Rose of Elizabeth, LA.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 22, 2019