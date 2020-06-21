Funeral services for Marie Thibodeaux Dupuis, 83, of Dry Creek will be held at the Shiloh Baptist in DeRidder, LA on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10 A.M. with Bro. George Lee Glass officiating. Interment will be at the Shiloh Cemetery, in DeRidder, LA following services.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21st from 3 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the church.



Marie was born on August 15, 1936 to Arthur and Aspasie Duhon Thibodeaux in Broussard Louisiana. She passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Aspasie Thibodeaux; children, Don Norris Campbell, Ronald Campbell and Darlene Dupuis; brothers, Adam Thibodeaux, Belus Thibodeaux, Felix Thibodeaux, Jean Thibodeaux, Willis Thibodeaux, Paul Long Thibodeaux and Medas Thibodeaux and sisters, Etta Gary, Hortense Guilbeau and Laurence Thibodeaux.



She is survived by her husband, Anthony Dupuis of Dry Creek; sons, Donald Campbell of Dry Creek and Anthony Joseph Dupuis and wife Natasha of Dry Creek; daughters, Mary Davis of Dry Creek and Adrienne Craft of Dry Creek; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.



