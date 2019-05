Mark David Irwin, 67, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Monday, May 13 from 11am until time of service at First Community Church.Funeral service will be Monday, May 13 at 2pm at First Community Church. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rev. Cody Smith and Rev. David Shirley will officiate.Mark is survived by his wife, Penny G. Irwin of DeRidder, LA; two daughters, Kathryn McDougle & Nathan of Ruston, LA and Sarah Rogers & Terry of Monroe, LA; one uncle, Billy Hartt & Lydia of Pollock, LA; and nine cousins, Linda Deaton, Lacy Slaughter, Lisa Palmer, Lane Hartt, William Irwin, Matt Irwin, Hugh Irwin, Hallie McNaughton, and Eva Rudinger.He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert & Kathleen Irwin; his brother, Scott Irwin; and his uncle and aunt, L.E. "Pete" & Elizabeth Hartt.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com.