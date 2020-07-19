1/1
Mark Myers
Mark Anthony Myers, 53, of Rayne, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, Brady Myers and Miranda of Rayne, LA; daughter, Amanda Myers of Maurice, LA; brothers, Scott Myers and Stephanie of Grove Hill, AL, Clyde Kellogg, Jr. of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Susan Walker and Jimmie of Waco, TX, Tricia Miller and Russ of Sulphur, LA; step-father, Clyde Kellogg, Sr. and Deborah of Merryville, LA; grandchildren, Cameron, Levi, Jayden, Emeri; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Myers, Jr.; mother, Dorothy Washington Kellogg; maternal and paternal grandparents.

A private visitation and graveside service will be held at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA. Brother Scott Myers will officiate the service.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
