Martha Youngblood
1941 - 2020
Funeral services for Martha Youngblood, 79, of Merryville, LA, will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church with Rev. Wayne Chance officiating. Burial will follow in the Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation will begin on September 10, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Martha Youngblood was born on Wednesday, April 9, 1941 in Sabinetown, TX. She passed away on Thursday, September 4, 2020 at East Jefferson General Hospital in Metairie, LA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hamp and Hattie (Taylor) Youngblood; sisters, Betty Prince and Helen Ward; brother, Lewis Youngblood; and several nieces and nephews.

Martha moved to Florien, LA with her parents in the fall of 1951. She never married, she lived with her parents until their death. She moved to Merryville, LA in 1998 to be near her sister, Helen Ward and her family, Helen died August 12, 2016. Martha continued to live in Merryville, LA near Helen's children. The last 20 plus years that Martha lived in Merryville were happy fun-filled years. She became a close loving part of Helen's family.

She is survived by her sisters, Evelyn Rhame of Florien, LA and Deltha Ann Hopkins of Florien, LA; brother, Douglas Youngblood and wife Jane of Sabinetown, TX; along with a host of nieces and nephews and a special great, great, great nephew Sawyer Droddy.

Pallbearers: Randall Ward, Mark Latiolais, Madison Droddy, Cho Droddy, Cameron Ward and Kevin Hopkins

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.warrenmeadows.com

Published in Deridder Daily News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 18, 2020.
