1/1
Marvin Crumpler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin E. "Leetee" Crumpler, 72, of Florien, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Leetee was an Army veteran who served his country in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dean G. Hardin, Jr. and Susan of DeRidder, LA; nieces, Rachel Hardin and Deanna Hardin, both of DeRidder, LA; a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gale Brown; father, Marvin Crumpler, Sr.; stepfather and mother, Dean and Anna Mae Hardin; sisters, Bobbie and Judy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. A graveside service and burial will be at 9:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved