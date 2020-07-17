Marvin E. "Leetee" Crumpler, 72, of Florien, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020.



Leetee was an Army veteran who served his country in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969.



Those left to cherish his memory are his brother, Dean G. Hardin, Jr. and Susan of DeRidder, LA; nieces, Rachel Hardin and Deanna Hardin, both of DeRidder, LA; a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Gale Brown; father, Marvin Crumpler, Sr.; stepfather and mother, Dean and Anna Mae Hardin; sisters, Bobbie and Judy.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. A graveside service and burial will be at 9:00 AM, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Brother George Lee Glass will officiate the service.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.







