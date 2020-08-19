A family service for Mary Jo Middleton Hahn, age 92, of DeRidder, LA who died August 16th, at home will be held August 19th. Burial will be at Spring Ridge Cemetery in Pleasant Hill, LA under the direction of Myers Colonial Funeral Home.



She was born October 24, 1927 in Pleasant Hill, LA. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Roy Emmet Hahn and one son Stanley; parents Bob and Ada Middleton, sisters Ruby Collins, Lela Mae Ingram, Eva Collins, Louie Carter, and brothers Jeff Middleton, Raymond Middleton, and Jimmy Middleton.



She is survived by her daughter Dr. Sally Hahn Coco and son-in-law Dr. Bert Coco of DeRidder, LA; granddaughter Dr. Lindsay Coco and her husband Justin Jeffery and son Emmet Jeffery of Athens, GA; granddaughter Stephanie Coco and her husband Joseph Anderson of Houston, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A multi-talented person, she sewed beautifully, loved to garden and raise flowers, and was a gourmet cook. Always willing to help people, she gave her time quietly and humbly to her family, neighbors, church, and others in need. She was a faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church for many years.



Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children's Home, P.O. Box 4196, Monroe, LA 71203 or New Life Baptist Church, DeRidder, LA.



