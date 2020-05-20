Mary Rose Mitchell, 78, of Singer, LA, passed from this life on Monday, May 18, 2020.
Mary worked at Longwood College in Farmville, VA for twelve years before being employed by the Beauregard Sherriff's Department for another nineteen years. Her family was the love her life; she adored her children and grandchildren, but her great grandchildren were her most wonderful gift from God. She remained faithful to her prayer tree.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, John Mitchell of Singer, LA; son, John "Pete" Mitchell, Jr. and Pat of Singer, LA; daughter, Sandra Smith and Kennis of Singer, LA; grandchildren, Melissa Page, Charlie Page, Kyle and Tiffany Mitchell, Sara and Zach Royer, Jody and Lynsea Mitchell, Kaitlyn and Tim Stephens, Kennis "Sibo" and Heather Smith, Noah and Tarren Smith, Colton Sizemore and Emily Smith; thirteen great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Margaret Sizemore; parents, Ondie and Virginia Burge; brothers, Gary and Odis Burge; sister, Opal Cooley.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Christway Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 also at Christway Church. Pastor Vic Warrick and Brother Kennis Smith will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Kyle Mitchell, Jody Mitchell, Noah Smith, Kennis Smith, Colton Sizemore and Tim Stephens. Burial will follow at Havens Cemetery in Singer, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 20, 2020