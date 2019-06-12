Mildred "Mick" Campbell, 82, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 67 years, Dewell Campbell of Merryville, LA; sons, Glen Campbell and Ralph Campbell both of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Jeanice Burrell and John of Jasper, TX and Connie Bentivegna and Pete of Covington, LA; brother, Joey Simmons of Fayette, AL; sisters, Jane Pierce and Dianne Mealer both of Columbus, MS; grandchildren, Tanya Johnson, Clint Young, Willie Campbell, Glen Cade Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Charity Campbell, Ramona Nguyen, Tiffany Campbell and Olivia Campbell; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Millard Simmons and Zora Smith Simmons; brothers, Al Simmons, Johnny Simmons and Jim Simmons; sister, Sharon Simmons; grandsons, Russell Campbell and Jeffery Campbell.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA and will continue on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. Brother Clyde Snider and Brother Samuel Ashworth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Willie Campbell, Daniel Campbell, Glen Cade Campbell, Ricky Wunschel, Clint Young and William Greninger. Honorary Pallbearer will be Greg Wunschel.
Burial will follow at Merryville Cemetery in Merryville, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 12 to June 21, 2019