Mona Rheams Mahaffey
Mona Rheams Mahaffey, 90, of Livingston, TX, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 surrounded by loving family members at her home. Visitation will be Saturday, December 5 from 10am until time of service at Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Saturday, December 5 at 2pm at Cherry Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be at Cherry Grove Cemetery. Rev. Andrew Johnson and Rev. Calvin Robinson will officiate.
Mona is survived by her children, Kathy Johnson & Jerry of Livingston, TX, Corky Mahaffey & Joy of Gonzales, LA, Debbie Robinson & Mike of Hineston, LA, Scooter Mahaffey & Kathy of Mittie, LA, Sharon Jeans & Clayton of Onalaska, TX, Jack Mahaffey & Lorinda of Pitkin, LA, and Wendy Lee & Brandon of Livingston, TX; thirty three grandchildren; seventy three great-grandchildren; sixteen great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Lois Bailey of Hemet, CA, Jeannie Johnson of Oberlin, LA, and Sandra Maddox of Mittie, LA; and one brother, Felix Rheams of San Antonio, TX.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Mahaffey; two sons, Kevin Mahaffey and Fred Mahaffey; one daughter, Susan Goleman; one sister, Norma Dollries; and one brother, Pete Rheams.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com

Published in Deridder Daily News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chaddick Funeral Home
1931 N Pine St
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 460-5945
