Myra Jo Mobbs, 72, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be Friday, December 6 from 11am until time of service at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Friday, December 6 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rev. George Lee Glass will officiate.

Myra Jo is survived by her daughter, Malana Kimball & Aaron of DeRidder, LA; two grandsons, Matthew John Leger of Loveland, CO and Jeremy Christopher Kimball of Loveland, CO; three sisters, Janice Balterman & Barry of Port St. Lucie, FL, Pam Scott of DeRidder, LA and Vicky Palser of Windsor, CO; two brothers, Ed Mobbs of Lafayette, LA and Norman Still of Lake Charles, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son, George A.F. Walsh, Jr.; and her parents, Marcell & Dwayne Still.

Momma Jo was a beautiful Christian lady. She always recognized holidays and birthdays and never missed a beat. She fought off Kidney, Lymphoma Cancer, bad relationships and endless struggles with health. All done by not complaining - giving it to God and trying to stay positive as much as possible.

Momma Jo believed in all the good things and prayed constantly for her family. She loved to dress up to go to church and events of Grace Church.

She was Malana's sidekick and they did everything together. She always taught her to show love in everything she did. Momma Jo's mantra was do what we can and give the rest to God. Myra Jo Mobbs was the perfect example of living Christ like and she will be dearly missed.

