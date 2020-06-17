Myrlene Fountain Colton, 88, of Evans, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020.



Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 71 years, Woodrow Colton, Sr. of Evans, LA; son, Woodrow "Boggie" Colton, Jr. and Beverly of Knight Community, LA; daughters, Cathy Maresh and John of Huntsville, TX, Pattie Lott of Evans, LA; sister, Cheryl Maricle of Junction, LA; six grandchildren; seventeen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Vonnie Fountain and Katie Burge Fountain; brother, Billy Jack Fountain; sisters, Norma Patz, Vonnie Belle Turner.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Reverend George Jeane will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Davin Chaney, Garrett Laird, Stephen Richmond, Mark Wilson, Jason Frank, Clint Colton, Billy Maricle, Anthony Maricle, Eric Maricle. Burial will follow at Hinson Cemetery in Knight Community, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



