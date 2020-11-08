Funeral services for Nedra Dianne Jackson Taylor will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, 1:00 PM at Simpson Baptist Church with Rev. Burns officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Island Cemetery, Simpson, LA, under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.



Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 11:00 AM-1:00PM at Simpson Baptist Church.



Mrs. Taylor was born on October 14, 1958, in Alexandria, LA to John Clairborne Jackson and Barbara Lois Bennett Jackson and passed away on November 2, 2020, in Leesville, LA at the age of 62. Nedra was raised in Simpson, LA and attended Simpson High School. She was married to the love of her life, William Charles "Billy" Taylor, for 28 years. She worked with Morris Insurance for some time and spent the rest of her life as a housewife and mother. Nedra was a lover of plants and had a natural green thumb. She also enjoyed taking pictures with her camera, reminiscing on her childhood fishing trips, listening to rock and roll music, putting her daughters in pageants and dance, and drinking Coca-Cola.



She was preceded in death by her parents: John Clairborne Jackson and Barbara Lois Bennett Jackson and father-in-law: Francis Ellsworth Taylor.



She is survived by husband William "Billy" Taylor.

Children: Allison Hebert Gilcrease, Joseph Pete Hebert, Jenna Lianne Taylor, and Jessica Taylor Hart and Husband Jacob Hart

Grandchildren: Darianne Hebert, Kirstyn Gilcrease, Kyle Jeane, Khloe Jeane, and Daisy Portz

Great-Grandchildren: Hazel Pitts





