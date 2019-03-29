Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Oran Benskin. View Sign



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-seven years Marion Penhollow Benskin, and his four sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by a brother, Ralph Benskin and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was born October 29, 1919 in Illinois to William and Ethel Benskin.

He grew up working on the family farm until the age of 22 when due to the onset of World War II he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corps where he proudly served until the end of the war.

Upon returning home after the war, he and his brother Robert Benskin owned and operated a business in the State of Iowa. After his retirement, he and his wife moved to DeRidder, LA in 1976.

He became a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3619.

In his spare time he enjoyed traveling, the local Rock Club, fishing ,unting, gardening and visiting friends and neighbors until he moved into Westwood Manor.

Because he donated his body to science a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

