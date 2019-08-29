Oscar Joseph (OJ) Bluitt was born in Fischer, LA on April 23, 1933 and passed from this life on August 19, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of DeRidder, and was active in his community and his church.
He survived by his wife Joyce, 4 daughters, 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 6 sisters & brothers, and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held Friday, August 30th at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 409 W.W. Batties Dr. DeRidder, LA. Pastor Keith W. Stevenson, officiating. There will be visitation from 9 – 11 AM on Friday at the church. Interment will be Friday at Central Louisiana Cemetery immediately following the service.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, 2019