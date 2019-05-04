Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia "Patsy" McNight. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

Patsy McKnight, 85, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Patsy loved her family very much with unconditional love. Jesus was the center of her life and she prayed faithfully for others and was always ready to help someone in need. She will be missed by so many who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving spouse of 50 years, Clarence McKnight of DeRidder, LA; sons, James Cooper and Anita of Houston, TX, John Cooper and Carol of DeRidder, LA and Mike McKnight and Lanie of Mandeville, LA; daughters, Jetta Cooper of Merryville, LA and Patti Lucas and Nolan of Nashville, TN; fifteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Cooper; parents, Norris and Ruby Galloway; sisters, Sammy Nichols, Billie Sue Lamb, and Mary McLaughlin.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00- 8:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church, in DeRidder, LA. Brother Lindsey Burns and Brother Roy Lee Johnson will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be, Jonathan Mc Keller, Brent Cooper, Johnny Cooper, Jayme Cooper, Cameron McKnight and Drew McKnight. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of her prayer group. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Legacy of Faith Building Fund at First Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA.

