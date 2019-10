Paul Crawford was born on October 16, 1956 in DeRidder, Louisiana and passed away on June 3, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Paul was baptized at Sweet Home Baptist Church in the mid 1960's, Paul graduated from Deridder High School in 1974. He is proceeded in death by both of his parents Leroy and Mandie M. Crawford, brother Render K. Crawford and sister Linet Crawford.



He is survived by his brother Sedric Crawford (Thelma) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brother Perry Crawford (Jan) of Dallas, Texas, sister Shelette McCrae (Herman) of Augusta Georgia, twin sister Paula Vickery (Jonathan) of Austin, Texas, sister Dovie M. Crawford of DeRidder Louisiana, sister Pamela K. Crawford of Houston, Texas and Aunt Eddie B. Ransom (Calava) of DeRidder Louisiana, Nettie Ruth Crawford of Moreno, Louisiana, Ira Jean Crawford of Newton, Texas and numerous nieces,

nephews and cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Sweet Home Baptist Church, 501 Carlisle Street, Deridder, LA 70634.