Paula Jean Miller

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Jean Miller.
Service Information
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-463-9996
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Paula Jean Miller, 62, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, February 2, 2020 and went on to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory are her brother, Dalton Miller and Sammie of Moss Bluff, LA; sisters, Frances Baldwin of St. George, UT and Frankie Miller of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dugan and Mae Miller; brother, Prentice Miller; sisters, Janis Guillory, Baby Miller.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will continue on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Pastor James Byrd will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Flint Miller, Kevin Miller, Michael Miller, Ed Ducote, Rodney Leach, David Montiel, Wayne Lubner and Brent Sarvant. Honorary Pallbearer will be Matt Guillory. Burial will follow at Hinson Cemetery in Knight, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Deridder, LA   (337) 463-9996
funeral home direction icon